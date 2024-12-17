Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Receives $122.50 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eighteen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $123.75.

CPT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Camden Property Trust in a report on Friday, October 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $123.00 price target for the company. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Camden Property Trust in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $129.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Camden Property Trust in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $139.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $122.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Camden Property Trust from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $104.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Monday, August 26th.

Shares of Camden Property Trust stock opened at $120.35 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $120.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $117.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.15. Camden Property Trust has a fifty-two week low of $90.50 and a fifty-two week high of $127.69. The company has a market cap of $12.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.92.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 18th will be paid a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 18th. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 130.38%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kings Path Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in Camden Property Trust during the second quarter worth $33,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Camden Property Trust in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, American Capital Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 42.7% during the 3rd quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 428 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. 97.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 500 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns and operates 172 properties containing 58,250 apartment homes across the United States.

