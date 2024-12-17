Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CDPYF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CDPYF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,676,500 shares, a drop of 5.6% from the November 15th total of 1,776,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 31,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 53.9 days.

Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at $30.69 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.14. Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $28.12 and a 12 month high of $41.55.

Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.0888 per share. This represents a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 29th. Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.43%.

About Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust

CAPREIT is Canada's largest publicly traded provider of quality rental housing. As at December 31, 2023, CAPREIT owns approximately 64,300 residential apartment suites, townhomes and manufactured home community sites that are well-located across Canada and the Netherlands, with approximately $16.5 billion of investment properties in Canada and Europe.

