Captrust Financial Advisors Grows Holdings in Nomura Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NMR)

Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Nomura Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NMR – Free Report) by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 32,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,953 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Nomura were worth $167,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Nomura in the second quarter worth about $34,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp bought a new stake in Nomura in the second quarter worth about $59,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Nomura in the second quarter worth about $59,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Nomura in the second quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC bought a new stake in Nomura in the third quarter worth about $59,000. 15.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NMR has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Nomura in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Nomura from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Nomura in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Nomura Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NMR opened at $5.93 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.68 and a 200 day moving average of $5.71. The stock has a market cap of $17.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 0.64. Nomura Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.34 and a 12 month high of $6.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.19.

Nomura Profile

Nomura Holdings, Inc provides various financial services to individuals, corporations, financial institutions, governments, and governmental agencies worldwide. It operates through three segments: Retail, Investment Management, and Wholesale. The Retail segment offers various financial products and investment consultation services.

