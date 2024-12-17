Captrust Financial Advisors Purchases New Shares in Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS)

Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,666 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TRNS. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Transcat during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new position in Transcat in the 3rd quarter worth about $60,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Transcat by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 599 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Transcat by 95.8% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 656 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in Transcat in the 2nd quarter worth about $109,000. Institutional investors own 98.34% of the company’s stock.

Transcat Stock Performance

TRNS opened at $109.21 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.16 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $111.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $119.18. Transcat, Inc. has a 52-week low of $94.29 and a 52-week high of $147.12.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Transcat ( NASDAQ:TRNS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.12). Transcat had a return on equity of 7.36% and a net margin of 6.63%. The business had revenue of $67.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. Transcat’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Transcat, Inc. will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on TRNS shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $156.00 price target on shares of Transcat in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $130.00 price target (down previously from $155.00) on shares of Transcat in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. StockNews.com cut shares of Transcat from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Northland Securities decreased their target price on Transcat from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Transcat from $113.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $130.25.

Transcat Company Profile

Transcat, Inc provides calibration and laboratory instrument services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Service and Distribution. The Service segment offers calibration, repair, inspection, analytical qualification, preventative maintenance, consulting, and other related services.

Featured Stories

