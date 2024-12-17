Captrust Financial Advisors Purchases Shares of 10,606 Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG)

Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 10,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 76.3% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 884 shares in the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Leggett & Platt during the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of Leggett & Platt during the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 367.8% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 343.8% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 3,386 shares in the last quarter. 64.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Leggett & Platt Stock Performance

Shares of Leggett & Platt stock opened at $11.05 on Tuesday. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated has a 52 week low of $10.11 and a 52 week high of $27.01. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.31. The firm has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of -1.84 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13.

Leggett & Platt Dividend Announcement

Leggett & Platt ( NYSE:LEG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.01). Leggett & Platt had a positive return on equity of 14.99% and a negative net margin of 18.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. Leggett & Platt’s revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. Leggett & Platt’s payout ratio is -3.33%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LEG has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler upgraded Leggett & Platt from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. StockNews.com upgraded Leggett & Platt from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.67.

Leggett & Platt Profile

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells engineered components and products in the United States, Europe, China, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Bedding Products; Specialized Products; and Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products. The company offers steel rods, drawn wires, specialty foam chemicals and additives, innersprings, specialty foam for use in bedding and furniture, private label finished mattresses, ready-to-assemble mattress foundations, static foundations, and adjustable beds, as well as machines for producing innersprings; industrial sewing and quilting machines; mattress-packaging; and glue-drying equipment for various industrial users of steel rod and wire, manufacturers of finished bedding, bedding brands and mattress retailers, E-commerce retailers, big box retailers, department stores, and home improvement centers.

