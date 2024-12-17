Captrust Financial Advisors Takes Position in Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB)

Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,597 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its position in Mesa Laboratories by 20.3% during the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 10,103 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,312,000 after acquiring an additional 1,708 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in Mesa Laboratories by 1.8% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 11,461 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,488,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Mesa Laboratories by 34.1% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 393 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Mesa Laboratories during the third quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in Mesa Laboratories during the third quarter worth approximately $265,000. 90.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mesa Laboratories Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MLAB opened at $133.26 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $119.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $723.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.92 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.51. Mesa Laboratories, Inc. has a 1 year low of $83.68 and a 1 year high of $141.17.

Mesa Laboratories Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. Mesa Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1.40%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MLAB. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Mesa Laboratories in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Mesa Laboratories from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Mesa Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th.

Insider Transactions at Mesa Laboratories

In related news, CEO Gary M. Owens sold 2,518 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.62, for a total value of $286,095.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 45,888 shares in the company, valued at $5,213,794.56. The trade was a 5.20 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Mesa Laboratories Company Profile

Mesa Laboratories, Inc develops, designs, manufactures, sells, and services life sciences tools and quality control products and services in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The Sterilization and Disinfection Control segment offers biological, chemical, and cleaning indicators, used to assess the effectiveness of sterilization decontamination, disinfection, and cleaning processes in the pharmaceutical, medical device, and healthcare industries.

Featured Articles

