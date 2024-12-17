Cascades Inc. (OTCMKTS:CADNF) Short Interest Update

Cascades Inc. (OTCMKTS:CADNF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 927,800 shares, an increase of 11.0% from the November 15th total of 835,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,030.9 days.
Cascades Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS CADNF opened at $8.85 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.28. Cascades has a 1-year low of $6.50 and a 1-year high of $11.06.
Cascades Company Profile
