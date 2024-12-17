Century Aluminum Promotes Rob Hoffman to Senior Vice President, Chief Information Officer and Chief Accounting Officer

Century Aluminum Company recently announced the promotion of Rob Hoffman to the position of Senior Vice President, Chief Information Officer, and Chief Accounting Officer. This move was effective on December 9, 2024.

Hoffman, aged 55, has been with Century Aluminum since October 2004. He previously served as the Director of Financial Planning and Analysis from May 2015 to May 2017. In June 2017, he was appointed Chief Information Officer and subsequently promoted to Vice President, Chief Accounting Officer, and Chief Information Officer in 2021. Hoffman’s educational background includes a Bachelor of Science degree in Accounting from Golden Gate University and a Master of Business in Finance from Saint Mary’s College of California. He is also a Certified Public Accountant.

Following the departure of the former principal accounting officer, Theresa Brainerd, on December 5, 2024, Century Aluminum’s Board of Directors appointed Hoffman as the principal accounting officer. The company stated that there are no specific arrangements or understandings between Hoffman and any other party with respect to his new role.

In compliance with the disclosure required by Item 401(d) of Regulation S-K, there are no familial relationships between Hoffman and any of Century Aluminum’s directors or executive officers. Additionally, as per Item 404(a) of Regulation S-K, there are no material relationships or transactions between Hoffman and the company that would necessitate reporting.

The report detailed that John V. DeZee, Executive Vice President, General Counsel, and Secretary of Century Aluminum Company, signed off on behalf of the company as per the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. The report was duly authorized and signed on December 11, 2024.

