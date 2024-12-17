Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Acquires 964 Shares of Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 36,533 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 964 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Willdan Group were worth $1,496,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. nVerses Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Willdan Group by 125.0% during the 3rd quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 900 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Willdan Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Willdan Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Willdan Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Willdan Group during the second quarter worth $235,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Willdan Group alerts:

Willdan Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ WLDN opened at $41.64 on Tuesday. Willdan Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.23 and a 12-month high of $50.00. The firm has a market cap of $588.17 million, a P/E ratio of 25.55 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company’s 50 day moving average is $43.84 and its 200-day moving average is $38.02.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $51.00 price objective on shares of Willdan Group in a research note on Monday, November 4th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Willdan Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th.

Read Our Latest Research Report on WLDN

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Creighton K. Early sold 4,349 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.13, for a total transaction of $187,572.37. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 69,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,982,266.98. This trade represents a 5.92 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas Donald Brisbin sold 7,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.45, for a total value of $334,565.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 406,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,671,288.80. This trade represents a 1.86 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,787 shares of company stock valued at $936,061. Company insiders own 9.80% of the company’s stock.

About Willdan Group

(Free Report)

Willdan Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional, technical, and consulting services primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Energy, and Engineering and Consulting. The Energy segment offers comprehensive audit and surveys, program design and implementation, master planning, demand reduction, grid optimization, benchmarking analyses, design engineering, construction management, performance contracting, installation, alternative financing, measurement and verification services, and software and data analytics, as well as energy consulting and engineering, turnkey facility and infrastructure projects, and customer support services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WLDN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Willdan Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willdan Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.