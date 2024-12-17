Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Purchases 64,335 Shares of J.Jill, Inc. (NYSE:JILL)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of J.Jill, Inc. (NYSE:JILL – Free Report) by 502.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 77,144 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 64,335 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in J.Jill were worth $1,903,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in J.Jill by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 480,056 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $16,788,000 after acquiring an additional 31,400 shares during the last quarter. Resolute Capital Asset Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of J.Jill during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,749,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of J.Jill in the second quarter worth approximately $3,147,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC purchased a new position in shares of J.Jill in the third quarter worth $1,167,000. Finally, Privium Fund Management UK Ltd purchased a new position in shares of J.Jill in the second quarter worth $1,097,000. 40.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:JILL opened at $26.65 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.25. The stock has a market cap of $401.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. J.Jill, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.06 and a 12 month high of $40.61.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 26th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. J.Jill’s payout ratio is 9.89%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on JILL shares. TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of J.Jill from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a "market perform" rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of J.Jill in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on J.Jill from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, J.Jill has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $38.17.

In other J.Jill news, CEO Claire Spofford sold 6,601 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.75, for a total value of $189,778.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 161,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,652,095. This represents a 3.92 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Mark W. Webb sold 6,740 shares of J.Jill stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.54, for a total transaction of $192,359.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 97,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,773,745.52. The trade was a 6.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

J.Jill, Inc operates as an omnichannel retailer for women's apparel under the J.Jill brand in the United States. It offers apparel, footwear, and accessories, including scarves and jewelry. The company markets its products through retail stores, website, and catalogs. J.Jill, Inc. was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Quincy, Massachusetts.

