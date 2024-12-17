Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Raises Stake in Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI – Free Report) by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 16,211 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,206 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Logitech International were worth $1,455,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LOGI. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Logitech International during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Employees Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Logitech International in the 2nd quarter worth $63,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in Logitech International by 139.4% during the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 850 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Logitech International by 2,036.8% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,453 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,385 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Logitech International by 21.3% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,062 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Logitech International alerts:

Logitech International Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LOGI opened at $82.41 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $82.57 and a 200 day moving average of $88.15. The firm has a market cap of $13.03 billion, a PE ratio of 18.35, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.78. Logitech International S.A. has a one year low of $74.72 and a one year high of $102.59.

Insider Activity at Logitech International

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In related news, Director Guy Gecht bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $81.12 per share, with a total value of $202,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 18,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,500,963.36. The trade was a 15.62 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on LOGI shares. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $88.00 price objective on shares of Logitech International in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. UBS Group raised shares of Logitech International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Loop Capital lowered their price target on shares of Logitech International from $88.00 to $81.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 28th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Logitech International from $105.00 to $103.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Logitech International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $114.00 to $92.00 in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.88.

View Our Latest Report on Logitech International

Logitech International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets software-enabled hardware solutions that connect people to working, creating, gaming, and streaming worldwide. The company offers products for gamers and streamers, including mice, racing wheels, headsets, keyboards, microphones, and streaming services; corded and cordless keyboards and keyboard-and-mouse combinations; pointing devices, such as wireless mice and wireless mouse products; conference room cameras, such as ConferenceCams; controllers for video conferencing room solutions; PC-based webcams, including streaming cameras and VC webcams; tablet accessories that includes keyboards for tablets; PC and VC headsets, in-ear headphones, and premium wireless earbuds; and mobile speakers and PC speakers, as well as portable wireless Bluetooth speakers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Logitech International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Logitech International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.