Chemung Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CHMG) Consolidates Branches in New York

On December 13, 2024, Chemung Canal Trust Company, a subsidiary of Chemung Financial Corporation, announced the consolidation of its Clarence, New York branch into the nearby Williamsville branch. The Clarence location, situated at 9159 Main Street, has now been merged into the Williamsville branch located at 5529 Main Street, which commenced operations on October 11, 2024.

This consolidation initiative has received the necessary approvals from the New York State Department of Financial Services and the Federal Reserve Bank of New York. Despite the consolidation, the Clarence location will remain functional as an administrative office.

In compliance with the disclosure requirement, the company attached the necessary documentation, including the Interactive Data File on the cover page. Chemung Financial Corporation affirmed the report by signing on December 13, 2024, with Dale M. McKim, III, the Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer, acting on behalf of the corporation.

The move to consolidate branches showcases the company’s strategic approach to optimizing its operational efficiency, ensuring streamlined services for its customers while maintaining a strong presence in the region.

Chemung Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Chemung Canal Trust Company that provides a range of banking, financing, fiduciary, and other financial services. The company provides demand, savings, and time deposits; non-interest and interest-bearing checking accounts; and insured money market accounts.

