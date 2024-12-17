Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK) Shares Acquired by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK – Free Report) by 11.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,032 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,262 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned 0.18% of Chesapeake Utilities worth $5,095,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CPK. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Chesapeake Utilities by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,222,149 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $152,513,000 after purchasing an additional 11,068 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 10.0% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 33,145 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,116,000 after buying an additional 3,001 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities during the 3rd quarter valued at about $804,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Chesapeake Utilities by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,659 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $702,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in Chesapeake Utilities in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $357,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.11% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CPK opened at $126.13 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.58 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.32. Chesapeake Utilities Co. has a 12 month low of $98.25 and a 12 month high of $134.20. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $124.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.33.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 6th. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th will be paid a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 16th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. Chesapeake Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.93%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CPK. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of Chesapeake Utilities from $118.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Chesapeake Utilities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Chesapeake Utilities from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.00.

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation operates as an energy delivery company. The company operates through two segments, Regulated Energy and Unregulated Energy. The Regulated Energy segment natural gas distribution operations in central and southern Delaware, Maryland's eastern shore, and Florida; regulated natural gas transmission in the Delmarva Peninsula, Ohio, and Florida; and regulated electric distribution in northeast and northwest Florida.

