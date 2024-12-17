China Resources Power (OTCMKTS:CRPJY) & Spruce Power (NYSE:SPRU) Financial Survey

Institutional and Insider Ownership

20.8% of Spruce Power shares are held by institutional investors. 9.6% of Spruce Power shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares China Resources Power and Spruce Power”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get China Resources Power alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio China Resources Power $13.20 billion 0.89 $1.41 billion N/A N/A Spruce Power $79.86 million 0.65 -$65.83 million ($5.06) -0.55

China Resources Power has higher revenue and earnings than Spruce Power.

Risk and Volatility

Profitability

China Resources Power has a beta of 0.53, meaning that its share price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Spruce Power has a beta of 1.2, meaning that its share price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares China Resources Power and Spruce Power’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets China Resources Power N/A N/A N/A Spruce Power -121.98% -23.98% -5.48%

Summary

China Resources Power beats Spruce Power on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About China Resources Power

(Get Free Report)

China Resources Power Holdings Company Limited, an investment holding company, invests in, develops, operates, and manages power plants and coal mines in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in two segments, Thermal Power and Renewable Energy. It operates and manages coal- and gas-fired power plants, wind farms, photovoltaic power plants, hydro-electric power plants, and other clean and renewable energy projects. As of December 31, 2022, the company had 42 coal-fired power plants, 159 wind farms, 38 photovoltaic power plants, 2 hydroelectric plants, and 5 gas-fired plants with total attributable operational generation capacity of 52,581 MW. It also engages in coal mining and marketing activities; and undertakes combined generation of heat and power, coal-electricity integration, and other projects. In addition, the company is involved in the distribution of energy, power sale, intelligent energy, coal mining, and other areas; and distribution network construction and operation, distributed energy resource, and other businesses. The company was incorporated in 2001 and is based in Wan Chai, Hong Kong. China Resources Power Holdings Company Limited operates as a subsidiary of CRH (Power) Limited.

About Spruce Power

(Get Free Report)

Spruce Power Holding Corporation owns and operates distributed solar energy assets in the United States. The company provides subscription-based services for homeowners and businesses to own and maintain rooftop solar and battery storage. It offers its subscription-based services to approximately 75,000 customers. The company is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

Receive News & Ratings for China Resources Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Resources Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.