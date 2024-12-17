CIBC Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Transcontinental (TSE:TCL.A) Stock

Transcontinental (TSE:TCL.A – Free Report) had its target price increased by CIBC from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a research report report published on Monday,BayStreet.CA reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Transcontinental from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Transcontinental from C$18.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Friday. National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of Transcontinental from C$21.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Transcontinental from C$19.50 to C$22.00 in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Transcontinental currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$22.08.

Get Transcontinental alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on TCL.A

Transcontinental Stock Performance

Transcontinental Company Profile

Shares of TCL.A stock opened at C$18.00 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$17.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$16.24. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 13.53, a P/E/G ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.12. Transcontinental has a 52 week low of C$13.10 and a 52 week high of C$18.85.

(Get Free Report)

Transcontinental Inc engages in flexible packaging business in Canada, the United States, Latin America, the United Kingdom, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through three segments: Packaging, Printing, and Media. The Packaging segment engages in extrusion, lamination, printing, and converting activities, as well as offers flexible plastic and paper products, including rollstock, bags and pouches, coextruded films, shrink films and bags, and advanced coatings.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Transcontinental Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transcontinental and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.