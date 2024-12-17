Coats Group plc (LON:COA) Insider David Paja Buys 150,000 Shares

Coats Group plc (LON:COA – Get Free Report) insider David Paja purchased 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 95 ($1.21) per share, for a total transaction of £142,500 ($180,791.68).

David Paja also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, October 9th, David Paja bought 150,000 shares of Coats Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 97 ($1.23) per share, for a total transaction of £145,500 ($184,597.82).

Coats Group Stock Up 0.8 %

LON COA opened at GBX 95.60 ($1.21) on Tuesday. Coats Group plc has a 1 year low of GBX 66.40 ($0.84) and a 1 year high of GBX 104.20 ($1.32). The stock has a market capitalization of £1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 1,912.00, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.61, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 95.57 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 92.99.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Berenberg Bank increased their price target on shares of Coats Group from GBX 120 ($1.52) to GBX 135 ($1.71) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th.

About Coats Group

Coats Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies industrial sewing threads worldwide. The company provides threads, yarns, zips, trims, composites, and fabrics for use in apparel, such as children's wear, denims, intimate and underwear, ladieswear, leather wear, menswear, sports and activewear, and workwear & uniforms; handbags, luggage, bags, and fashion accessories; dress and casual, protective, and sports footwear; home textiles, mattress and beddings, outdoor goods, and sporting goods; cut protection, fire services, healthcare PPE, industrial thermal, and military purposes; automotive, marine, and tyre cord applications; telecoms and energy cables; and tea bags, and medical and filtration purpose.

