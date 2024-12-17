Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) Stock Position Boosted by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Free Report) by 364.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,442 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Comerica were worth $186,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in Comerica during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Family Firm Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Comerica in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in shares of Comerica by 39.3% in the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new position in Comerica during the second quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Summit Securities Group LLC grew its holdings in Comerica by 22.4% during the second quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC now owns 1,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. 80.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Comerica alerts:

Insider Activity at Comerica

In related news, EVP Bruce Mitchell sold 7,564 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.20, for a total value of $470,480.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,021,821.60. This trade represents a 31.53 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP James Harry Weber sold 6,500 shares of Comerica stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.23, for a total transaction of $410,995.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,773 shares in the company, valued at $997,326.79. This trade represents a 29.18 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,456 shares of company stock valued at $977,287. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Comerica Price Performance

Shares of CMA opened at $66.49 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $8.74 billion, a PE ratio of 16.62 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $66.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.19. Comerica Incorporated has a twelve month low of $45.32 and a twelve month high of $73.45.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $806.49 million. Comerica had a net margin of 11.17% and a return on equity of 12.54%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.84 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Comerica Incorporated will post 5.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Comerica declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, November 5th that allows the company to repurchase 10,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Comerica Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.27%. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CMA. Bank of America downgraded shares of Comerica from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $55.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, October 7th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Comerica from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Comerica from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Comerica from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Comerica from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Comerica presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.27.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Comerica

Comerica Profile

(Free Report)

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. The company operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, payment solutions, card services, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Comerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.