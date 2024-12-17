Comparing Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY) and Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach (OTCMKTS:FMBL)

Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY – Get Free Report) and Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach (OTCMKTS:FMBL – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Swedbank AB (publ) and Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Swedbank AB (publ) $11.74 billion N/A $3.22 billion SEK 2.92 6.88 Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach $431.97 million 1.64 $70.01 million $427.35 13.46

Swedbank AB (publ) has higher revenue and earnings than Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach. Swedbank AB (publ) is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Swedbank AB (publ) 0 2 0 0 2.00 Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach 0 0 0 0 0.00

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Swedbank AB (publ) and Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach, as provided by MarketBeat.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

7.6% of Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach shares are held by institutional investors. 12.8% of Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Swedbank AB (publ) and Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Swedbank AB (publ) 25.27% 17.38% 1.14% Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach 11.52% 3.95% 0.44%

Dividends

Swedbank AB (publ) pays an annual dividend of SEK 0.97 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.8%. Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach pays an annual dividend of $112.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%. Swedbank AB (publ) pays out 33.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach pays out 26.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Volatility & Risk

Swedbank AB (publ) has a beta of 0.92, meaning that its share price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach has a beta of 0.43, meaning that its share price is 57% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Swedbank AB (publ) beats Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Swedbank AB (publ)

Swedbank AB (publ) provides various banking products and services to private and corporate customers in Sweden, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Norway, the United States, Finland, Denmark, Luxembourg, and China. The company operates through three business areas: Swedish Banking, Baltic Banking, and Corporates and Institutions. It offers savings accounts, mutual funds and insurance savings, pension savings, institutional asset management, and other savings and investment products; private residential lending, consumer financing, corporate lending, leasing, and other financing products, as well as trade finance and factoring services; and current accounts, cash handling, debit and credit cards, and card acquiring, as well as domestic, international, mobile, document, and other payment products. The company also provides equity trading, structured products, corporate finance, custody services, fixed income and currency trading, and other capital market products; and administrative services, treasury operations, real estate brokerage and management services, legal services, safe deposit boxes, and other services. In addition, it offers pension insurance and plan, life, endowment insurance, and personal insurance products; investment management, investment banking, and mortgage lending services; and transaction banking services comprising cash management, securities, account, and clearing and settlement services, as well as Internet and mobile banking services. The company was formerly known as ForeningsSparbanken AB and changed its name to Swedbank AB (publ) in September 2006. Swedbank AB (publ) was founded in 1820 and is headquartered in Sundbyberg, Sweden.

About Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach

Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach provides various banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in Los Angeles, Orange, and Santa Barbara Counties. It offers checking, savings, Christmas club savings, health savings, market rate savings, and money market accounts; demand and time deposits; certificates of deposit; and individual retirement account. The company also provides personal, home, commercial real estate, real estate and construction, and commercial business loans, as well as lines of credit; financing for residential loans comprising single-family and multifamily loans; and credit and debit cards. In addition, it offers account management, receivables and payables, and risk management services; commercial lending services; and faith-based and healthcare banking services, as well as online and mobile banking services. Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach was founded in 1907 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

