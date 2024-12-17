Contrasting Valuence Merger Corp. I (VMCA) & Its Rivals

Profitability
This table compares Valuence Merger Corp. I and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Valuence Merger Corp. I
|N/A
|-12.23%
|3.41%
|Valuence Merger Corp. I Competitors
|11.89%
|-46.64%
|1.71%
Earnings and Valuation
This table compares Valuence Merger Corp. I and its rivals revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Net Income
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Valuence Merger Corp. I
|N/A
|$4.77 million
|72.01
|Valuence Merger Corp. I Competitors
|$1.05 billion
|$78.51 million
|36.86
Valuence Merger Corp. I’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Valuence Merger Corp. I. Valuence Merger Corp. I is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.
About Valuence Merger Corp. I
Valuence Merger Corp. I does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in developing breakthrough technology in life sciences and/or advancing a platform for sustainable technology in Asia. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Orinda, California.
