Crane NXT, Co. (NYSE:CXT) Shares Purchased by State Street Corp

State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Crane NXT, Co. (NYSE:CXT – Free Report) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,443,518 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,041 shares during the period. State Street Corp’s holdings in Crane NXT were worth $80,981,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. LRI Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Crane NXT by 1,875.0% in the second quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crane NXT in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Crane NXT by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 942 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Crane NXT by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Crane NXT by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Crane NXT alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CXT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Crane NXT in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Crane NXT from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Northland Securities decreased their price target on Crane NXT from $96.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Baird R W raised Crane NXT to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th.

Crane NXT Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE CXT opened at $60.33 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.78 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.39. Crane NXT, Co. has a one year low of $52.89 and a one year high of $64.80.

Crane NXT (NYSE:CXT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $403.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $392.44 million. Crane NXT had a net margin of 12.18% and a return on equity of 23.46%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Crane NXT, Co. will post 4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Crane NXT Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th were given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 29th. Crane NXT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.98%.

Crane NXT Company Profile

(Free Report)

Crane NXT, Co operates as an industrial technology company that provides technology solutions to secure, detect, and authenticate customers’ important assets. The company operates through Crane Payment Innovations and Crane Currency segments. The Crane Payment Innovations segment offers electronic equipment and associated software, as well as advanced automation solutions, processing systems, field service solutions, remote diagnostics, and productivity software solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CXT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crane NXT, Co. (NYSE:CXT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Crane NXT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crane NXT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.