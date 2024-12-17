Critical Survey: Golden Sun Health Technology Group (NASDAQ:GSUN) vs. Chegg (NYSE:CHGG)

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG – Get Free Report) and Golden Sun Health Technology Group (NASDAQ:GSUN – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, valuation, risk and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Chegg and Golden Sun Health Technology Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chegg -124.05% 2.36% 1.04% Golden Sun Health Technology Group N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

95.2% of Chegg shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Golden Sun Health Technology Group shares are held by institutional investors. 3.4% of Chegg shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 38.8% of Golden Sun Health Technology Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Analyst Recommendations

Chegg has a beta of 1.36, suggesting that its share price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Golden Sun Health Technology Group has a beta of 2.34, suggesting that its share price is 134% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Chegg and Golden Sun Health Technology Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Chegg 3 7 0 0 1.70 Golden Sun Health Technology Group 0 0 0 0 0.00

Chegg currently has a consensus price target of $4.69, suggesting a potential upside of 103.22%. Given Chegg’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Chegg is more favorable than Golden Sun Health Technology Group.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Chegg and Golden Sun Health Technology Group”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Chegg $662.08 million 0.36 $18.18 million ($7.98) -0.29 Golden Sun Health Technology Group $6.34 million 0.80 -$5.79 million N/A N/A

Chegg has higher revenue and earnings than Golden Sun Health Technology Group.

Summary

Chegg beats Golden Sun Health Technology Group on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Chegg

Chegg, Inc. operates a direct-to-student learning platform that helps learners build essential life and job skills to accelerate their path from learning programs in the United States and internationally. Its subscription services include Chegg Study, which offers personalized step-by-step learning support from AI, computational engines, and subject matter experts, as well as Tinger Gold and DashPash Student services; Chegg Writing that provides students with a suite of tools, such as plagiarism detection scans, grammar and writing fluency checking, expert personalized writing feedback, and premium citation generation; Chegg Math, a step-by-step math problem solver and calculator that helps students to solve problems; Chegg Study Pack, a bundle of various subscription product offerings, including Chegg Study, Chegg Writing, and Chegg Math services; and Busuu, an online language learning platform that offers comprehensive support through self-paced lessons, live classes with expert tutors, and a community of members to practice alongside. The company also provides a skills-based learning platform to learn technical skills comprising AI, coding, data analytics, and cybersecurity, as well as competencies consisting of emotional intelligence, mindset, emerging leadership, and decision making. In addition, it rents and sells print textbooks and eTextbooks; and offers advertising services. The company serves students and companies through direct marketing channels and social media. Chegg, Inc. was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

About Golden Sun Health Technology Group

Golden Sun Health Technology Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides education and management services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers foreign language tutorial services; and TOEFL, IELTS, and school and college entrance examination training, as well as other education training management services. It also provides minor language purchase service courses; and develops an artificial intelligent teaching platform. In addition, the company offers educational management and consulting services, including branding, safety management, teacher training, supervision and evaluation, rating guidance services to the kindergartens. Further, it operates tutorial centers in Wenzhou city, Hangzhou city, Zhejiang province, and Shanghai City in China. The company was formerly known as Golden Sun Education Group Limited and changed its name to Golden Sun Education Group Limited in February 2024. Golden Sun Health Technology Group Limited was founded in 1997 and is based in Shanghai, China.

