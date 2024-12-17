Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) Shares Sold by Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC cut its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR – Free Report) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,566 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 95 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers were worth $734,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CFR. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 44.8% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,720 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 1,460 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,333 shares of the bank’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $217,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in the second quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 998.4% during the second quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 1,384 shares of the bank’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258 shares during the last quarter. 86.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $126.00 to $123.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $125.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Compass Point lifted their price objective on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $122.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price target on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $124.00 to $123.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.07.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers stock opened at $139.53 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $133.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $94.09 and a fifty-two week high of $147.64. The firm has a market cap of $8.95 billion, a PE ratio of 17.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.99.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The bank reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $518.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $517.25 million. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a net margin of 18.81% and a return on equity of 15.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.38 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 8.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th were paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 29th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.15%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Howard L. Kasanoff sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.34, for a total transaction of $553,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $399,525.92. This represents a 58.07 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bobby Berman sold 3,506 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.31, for a total transaction of $442,842.86. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,367,550.91. The trade was a 11.62 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 21,864 shares of company stock worth $2,977,033. 2.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Profile

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; and treasury management services, as well as originates commercial leasing services.

