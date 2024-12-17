Culp (NYSE:CULP) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Culp (NYSE:CULP – Free Report) in a report released on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Culp Stock Down 2.9 %

Culp stock opened at $5.34 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $67.07 million, a P/E ratio of -3.18 and a beta of 1.20. Culp has a twelve month low of $4.25 and a twelve month high of $6.85. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.17.

Insider Activity

In other Culp news, Director Sharon A. Decker purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.99 per share, for a total transaction of $29,950.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 45,383 shares in the company, valued at $271,844.17. This represents a 12.38 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Aron R. English purchased 105,242 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.31 per share, for a total transaction of $664,077.02. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,594,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,060,600.90. The trade was a 7.07 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 128,837 shares of company stock worth $790,743. Corporate insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Culp

About Culp

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Culp stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Culp, Inc. ( NYSE:CULP Free Report ) by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 103,825 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,830 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.83% of Culp worth $680,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 75.05% of the company’s stock.

Culp, Inc manufactures, sources, markets, and sells mattress fabrics, sewn covers, and cut and sewn kits for use in mattresses, foundations, and other bedding products in the United States, North America, the Far East, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mattress Fabrics and Upholstery Fabrics.

