DA Davidson Forecasts Adobe’s Q1 Earnings (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Adobe in a report issued on Thursday, December 12th. DA Davidson analyst G. Luria expects that the software company will earn $4.01 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating and a $625.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Adobe’s current full-year earnings is $16.73 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Adobe’s FY2025 earnings at $23.19 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $19.22 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Adobe from $635.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. StockNews.com upgraded Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Adobe from $640.00 to $605.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Adobe from $610.00 to $590.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Argus raised shares of Adobe to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $584.88.

Adobe stock opened at $461.53 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $504.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $523.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Adobe has a 1-year low of $433.97 and a 1-year high of $638.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $203.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.29.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 11th. The software company reported $4.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.67 by $0.14. Adobe had a net margin of 25.85% and a return on equity of 45.22%. The firm had revenue of $5.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.52 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis.

In related news, CAO Jillian Forusz sold 676 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.97, for a total transaction of $327,839.72. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,715 shares in the company, valued at $1,316,693.55. This trade represents a 19.94 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $521.58, for a total value of $13,039,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 357,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $186,569,166. The trade was a 6.53 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 28,293 shares of company stock valued at $14,719,309. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADBE. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Adobe by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 4,424 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,458,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Adobe during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Focus Financial Network Inc. increased its position in Adobe by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 3,249 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,829,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. GFG Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. GFG Capital LLC now owns 5,251 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,917,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new position in shares of Adobe during the second quarter valued at about $88,000. Institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

