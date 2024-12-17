DatChat (NASDAQ: DATSW) Granted New U.S. Patent for Myseum PlatformOn December 10, 2024, DatChat, Inc. (the “Company”) has proudly announced the acquisition of a new US Patent, number 12,166,889, in support of its innovative Myseum platform. The plat

Posted by on Dec 17th, 2024

This article was generated by an automated content engine and was reviewed by a human editor prior to publication. For additional information, read DatChat’s 8K filing here.

About DatChat

(Get Free Report)

DatChat, Inc develops mobile messaging application. The company offers DatChat Messenger & Private Social Network, a mobile application that gives users the ability to communicate with privacy and protection; Habytat, a mobile-based social and gaming metaverse; and Museum, a social network and multi-media storage platform for consumers and enterprises.

Further Reading