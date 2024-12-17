Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF (BATS:DUSA) Shares Purchased by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF (BATS:DUSA – Free Report) by 44.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,271 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,871 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF were worth $3,512,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $208,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $218,000. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. lifted its stake in Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF by 4.9% in the second quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 7,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF during the third quarter worth $331,000. Finally, Summit Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $333,000.

Get Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF alerts:

Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

DUSA stock opened at $43.69 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $43.31 and its 200 day moving average is $41.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $550.49 million, a PE ratio of 15.43 and a beta of 1.03.

Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF Company Profile

The Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF (DUSA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of US large-cap stocks. The fund seeks long-term capital growth and capital preservation. DUSA was launched on Jan 11, 2017 and is managed by Davis.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF (BATS:DUSA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.