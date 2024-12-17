DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of DBV Technologies in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of DBV Technologies from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th.
DBV Technologies SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of epicutaneous immunotherapy products. Its product pipeline comprising Viaskin Peanut, an immunotherapy product, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of peanut allergies; and Viaskin Milk which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of immunoglobulin E (IgE) mediated or cow’s milk protein allergy and eosinophilic esophagitis.
