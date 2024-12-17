Desjardins Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Empire (TSE:EMP.A) Stock

Empire (TSE:EMP.A – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at Desjardins from C$47.00 to C$50.00 in a report released on Sunday,BayStreet.CA reports. Desjardins’ price target points to a potential upside of 12.26% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Empire from C$44.00 to C$47.00 in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Empire from C$42.00 to C$46.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Empire from C$44.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Empire from C$44.00 to C$48.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of Empire from C$42.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Empire has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$48.57.

Shares of TSE:EMP.A opened at C$44.54 on Friday. Empire has a twelve month low of C$31.45 and a twelve month high of C$46.77. The firm has a market cap of C$6.25 billion, a PE ratio of 16.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.20 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.51, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.79. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$41.51 and a 200-day moving average of C$37.92.

In other Empire news, Senior Officer Pierre St-Laurent sold 4,850 shares of Empire stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$41.21, for a total transaction of C$199,868.50. Also, Senior Officer Douglas Bigler Nathanson sold 3,658 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$40.26, for a total value of C$147,252.79. Insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

Empire Co Ltd key businesses are food retailing, investments, and other operations. The food retailing division operates through Empire’s subsidiary Sobeys and represents nearly all of the company’s income. This segment owns, affiliates, or franchises more than 1,500 stores in 10 provinces, under retail banners including Sobeys, Safeway, IGA, Foodland, FreshCo, Thrifty Foods, Lawton’s Drug Stores, and multiple retail fuel locations.

