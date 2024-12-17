Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF) Shares Sold by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp reduced its holdings in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF – Free Report) by 24.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 92,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,000 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF were worth $3,991,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DFCF. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 39.6% in the 2nd quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 835 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Lam Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 10.2% during the third quarter. Lam Group Inc. now owns 5,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the period. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $217,000. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $223,000.

Shares of DFCF stock opened at $41.99 on Tuesday. Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF has a 1 year low of $40.70 and a 1 year high of $43.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $42.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.34.

The Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (DFCF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund seeks income and capital appreciation from a broad, actively managed portfolio of global investment-grade fixed income securities. DFCF was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

