Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO) Receives $57.36 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $57.36.

Several research firms have recently commented on DCBO. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Docebo from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Docebo from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Docebo from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. CIBC lifted their target price on Docebo from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Atb Cap Markets cut Docebo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th.

NASDAQ DCBO opened at $49.52 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $47.85 and a 200-day moving average of $42.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.38 and a beta of 1.55. Docebo has a 52 week low of $33.81 and a 52 week high of $56.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Plato Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in Docebo during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Barclays PLC bought a new position in Docebo during the third quarter worth about $142,000. Riverwater Partners LLC bought a new position in Docebo during the third quarter worth about $200,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Docebo in the second quarter valued at about $189,000. Finally, Pathway Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Docebo in the third quarter valued at about $221,000. 53.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Docebo Inc operates as a learning management software company that provides artificial intelligence (AI)-powered learning platform in North America and internationally. It offers Learning Management System (LMS) to train internal and external workforces, partners, and customers. The company's cloud platform consists of a learning suite, which includes Docebo Learn LMS, a cloud-based learning platform that allows learning administrators to deliver personalized learning; Docebo Shape, an AI-based learning content creation tool, which enables learning administrators to turn internal and external resources into engaging, multilingual, and microlearning content to share across the business; Docebo Content that allows off-the-shelf learning content by partnering content specialist; Docebo Learning Impact, a learning measurement tool that enables administrators to prove and improve training programs; Docebo Learn Data, which gives a comprehensive view on learning data to business results; Docebo Connect that connects Docebo to custom tech stack and making integrations; and Docebo Flow that allows businesses to directly inject learning into the flow of work.

