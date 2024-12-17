Domino’s Pizza Announces Transfer of Stock Exchange Listing to Nasdaq

Domino’s Pizza Inc. recently disclosed its decision to shift the principal listing of its common stock from the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) to The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC. This move, set to be effective on December 31, 2024, is in alignment with the authorization received from the company’s Board of Directors.

The company has received approval for the listing of its common stock on Nasdaq, where it will continue to be traded under the symbol “DPZ”. The trading on the NYSE is expected to cease at the close of the market on December 31, 2024, with the commencement of trading on Nasdaq scheduled for January 2, 2025.

In relation to this listing transition, Domino’s Pizza Inc. issued a press release, as detailed in Exhibit 99.1 of the report. The company emphasizes that the information provided in Exhibit 99.1 and in the report at Item 7.01 should not be considered as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission under Section 18 of the Exchange Act or integrated by reference into any filing under the Securities Act or the Exchange Act.

It is essential to note that forward-looking statements within the report must be approached with caution, as they contain risks and uncertainties. Domino’s Pizza Inc. advises against substantial reliance on such statements and emphasizes the importance of considering the inherent uncertainties associated with these projections.

Domino’s Pizza Inc., founded in 1960 and recognized as the largest pizza company globally, operates a vast network of over 21,000 stores across more than 90 markets. The company, having generated global retail sales exceeding $18.9 billion in the trailing four quarters up to September 8, 2024, boasts a strong presence in both delivery and carryout pizza services.

For additional information and updates related to Domino’s Pizza Inc., investors are encouraged to visit the company’s dedicated Investor Relations website at ir.dominos.com.

The filing was signed by Kevin S. Morris, Executive Vice President, General Counsel, and Corporate Secretary of Domino’s Pizza Inc., on December 12, 2024.

