Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) Short Interest Down 5.5% in November

Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 16,350,000 shares, a decrease of 5.5% from the November 15th total of 17,300,000 shares. Approximately 10.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,450,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 11.3 days.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research firms have recently issued reports on DEI. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Douglas Emmett from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, November 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Douglas Emmett from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Douglas Emmett from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Citigroup upped their target price on Douglas Emmett from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Douglas Emmett from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Douglas Emmett presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.43.
Read Our Latest Analysis on Douglas Emmett
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Douglas Emmett Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:DEI opened at $20.28 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 4.09 and a quick ratio of 4.09. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.34. Douglas Emmett has a fifty-two week low of $12.35 and a fifty-two week high of $20.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -202.30 and a beta of 1.11.
Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $250.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.75 million. Douglas Emmett had a negative return on equity of 0.43% and a negative net margin of 1.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Douglas Emmett will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Douglas Emmett Company Profile
Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.
Featured Stories
