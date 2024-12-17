Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) Short Interest Down 5.5% in November

Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 16,350,000 shares, a decrease of 5.5% from the November 15th total of 17,300,000 shares. Approximately 10.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,450,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 11.3 days.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DEI. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Douglas Emmett from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, November 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Douglas Emmett from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Douglas Emmett from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Citigroup upped their target price on Douglas Emmett from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Douglas Emmett from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Douglas Emmett presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.43.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DEI. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Douglas Emmett by 4,395.5% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,578,205 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,729,000 after purchasing an additional 1,543,099 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its position in Douglas Emmett by 379.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,085,427 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,071,000 after buying an additional 858,857 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Douglas Emmett by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,883,814 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $85,809,000 after acquiring an additional 384,371 shares during the last quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Douglas Emmett in the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,210,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett by 8.1% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,495,263 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,212,000 after acquiring an additional 186,385 shares during the last quarter. 97.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:DEI opened at $20.28 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 4.09 and a quick ratio of 4.09. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.34. Douglas Emmett has a fifty-two week low of $12.35 and a fifty-two week high of $20.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -202.30 and a beta of 1.11.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $250.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.75 million. Douglas Emmett had a negative return on equity of 0.43% and a negative net margin of 1.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Douglas Emmett will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

