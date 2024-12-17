eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Short Interest Up 11.6% in November

eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 22,300,000 shares, a growth of 11.6% from the November 15th total of 19,980,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,750,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.7 days. Approximately 4.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of eBay in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of eBay from $67.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of eBay from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on eBay from $63.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of eBay in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, eBay presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.63.

Get eBay alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on EBAY

eBay Trading Down 0.3 %

eBay Dividend Announcement

NASDAQ EBAY opened at $63.64 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.48 billion, a PE ratio of 15.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $63.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. eBay has a 12 month low of $40.16 and a 12 month high of $67.80.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 29th. eBay’s payout ratio is presently 27.14%.

Insider Activity at eBay

In other news, CEO Jamie Iannone sold 5,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.09, for a total transaction of $371,756.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 559,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,963,542.19. This represents a 1.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Stephen J. Priest sold 1,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.63, for a total value of $77,757.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 65,079 shares in the company, valued at $4,336,213.77. The trade was a 1.76 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,667 shares of company stock worth $1,516,463 in the last ninety days. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EBAY. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in shares of eBay by 0.3% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 52,494 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $3,418,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Optas LLC boosted its position in eBay by 0.5% during the third quarter. Optas LLC now owns 34,082 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $2,219,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Davis Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in eBay by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Davis Investment Partners LLC now owns 23,475 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $1,531,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Arvest Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of eBay by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Arvest Investments Inc. now owns 15,205 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $990,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marco Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of eBay by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 10,335 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $673,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

About eBay

(Get Free Report)

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company’s marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.