ECN Capital (TSE:ECN) Hits New 52-Week High After Dividend Announcement

ECN Capital Corp. (TSE:ECN – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday after the company announced a dividend. The stock traded as high as C$3.20 and last traded at C$3.20, with a volume of 168818 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$2.92.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. ECN Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently -12.12%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cormark boosted their price objective on shares of ECN Capital from C$2.25 to C$3.50 and gave the company a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. CIBC upped their price target on shares of ECN Capital from C$2.25 to C$2.50 in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded shares of ECN Capital from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$2.52.

The company has a market cap of C$868.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.36, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 3.81, a current ratio of 10.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 383.08. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$2.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$2.14.

In related news, Director Steven Kenneth Hudson sold 20,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.91, for a total transaction of C$59,012.10. 18.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ECN Capital Corp. originates, manages, and advises on credit assets on behalf of its partners in North America. It operates in two segments, Manufactured Housing Finance; and Recreational Vehicle and Marine Finance. The company offers consumer loans, including manufactured housing, recreational vehicle, and marine loans; and commercial loans, such as inventory finance or floorplan loans.

