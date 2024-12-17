Elme Communities (NYSE:ELME) Stake Trimmed by State Street Corp

State Street Corp lowered its stake in Elme Communities (NYSE:ELME – Free Report) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,127,444 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,020 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned approximately 5.83% of Elme Communities worth $91,107,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its position in Elme Communities by 466.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 654,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,511,000 after acquiring an additional 538,857 shares during the period. DigitalBridge Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Elme Communities during the 2nd quarter worth about $8,132,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in Elme Communities by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,637,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,160,000 after acquiring an additional 171,486 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Elme Communities during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,419,000. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P acquired a new stake in Elme Communities during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,535,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.88% of the company’s stock.

Elme Communities Price Performance

Shares of Elme Communities stock opened at $16.35 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -108.96 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. Elme Communities has a 52-week low of $12.74 and a 52-week high of $18.49. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.69.

Elme Communities Announces Dividend

Elme Communities ( NYSE:ELME Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.27). Elme Communities had a negative net margin of 5.51% and a negative return on equity of 1.17%. The firm had revenue of $61.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Elme Communities will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 19th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 19th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.41%. Elme Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -479.97%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ELME has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Elme Communities from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Elme Communities in a report on Monday, October 21st. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Elme Communities from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th.

Elme Communities Company Profile

Elme Communities is committed to elevating what home can be for middle-income renters by providing a higher level of quality, service, and experience. The Company is a multifamily real estate investment trust that owns and operates approximately 9,400 apartment homes in the Washington, DC metro and the Atlanta metro regions, and owns approximately 300,000 square feet of commercial space.

