Enghouse Systems (TSE:ENGH) Price Target Cut to C$31.00 by Analysts at CIBC

Enghouse Systems (TSE:ENGH – Free Report) had its price objective cut by CIBC from C$37.00 to C$31.00 in a research note published on Monday morning,BayStreet.CA reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Enghouse Systems from C$43.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Monday. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Enghouse Systems from C$34.00 to C$29.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday.

Enghouse Systems Trading Down 0.1 %

Enghouse Systems Dividend Announcement

Shares of Enghouse Systems stock opened at C$27.32 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$30.44 and a 200-day moving average price of C$30.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The firm has a market cap of C$1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 17.97, a P/E/G ratio of -4.19 and a beta of 0.67. Enghouse Systems has a 1 year low of C$27.00 and a 1 year high of C$38.47.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 15th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.81%. Enghouse Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.42%.

Insider Transactions at Enghouse Systems

In other Enghouse Systems news, Senior Officer Vincent Mifsud sold 16,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$32.87, for a total value of C$532,494.00. Corporate insiders own 21.95% of the company’s stock.

About Enghouse Systems

Enghouse Systems Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops enterprise software solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Interactive Management Group and Asset Management Group. The Interactive Management Group segment provides customer interaction software and services to facilitate remote work, enhance customer service, increase efficiency, and manage customer communications across various types of interactions, including voice, email, web chats, text, and video.

