Enpro (NYSE:NPO) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Oppenheimer Analyst Says

Enpro (NYSE:NPO – Free Report) had its price target upped by Oppenheimer from $170.00 to $215.00 in a report published on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

NPO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com raised Enpro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Enpro from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th.

Get Enpro alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Enpro

Enpro Stock Up 1.0 %

NYSE:NPO opened at $191.28 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $169.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $159.33. Enpro has a 52 week low of $136.68 and a 52 week high of $197.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.43 and a beta of 1.49.

Enpro (NYSE:NPO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by ($0.13). Enpro had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 5.20%. The company had revenue of $260.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $264.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Enpro will post 6.89 EPS for the current year.

Enpro Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 4th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 4th. Enpro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.69%.

Insider Activity at Enpro

In related news, CAO Steven R. Bower sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.50, for a total value of $48,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,125. This represents a 69.77 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Enpro

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Enpro by 3.4% during the second quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 3,203 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Enpro by 1.0% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,528,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Enpro by 61.1% during the second quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares during the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Enpro by 0.6% during the second quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 184,359 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,837,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Enpro by 4.5% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,339 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.31% of the company’s stock.

Enpro Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Enpro Inc design, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary, value-added products and solutions to safeguard critical environments in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Sealing Technologies and Advanced Surface Technologies. The Sealing Technologies segment offers single-use hygienic seals, tubing, components and assemblies; metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets; dynamic seals; compression packing; hydraulic components; expansion joints; and wall penetration products for chemical and petrochemical processing, pulp and paper processing, nuclear energy, hydrogen, natural gas, food and biopharmaceutical processing, primary metal manufacturing, mining, water and waste treatment, commercial vehicle, aerospace, medical, filtration, and semiconductor fabrication industries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Enpro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enpro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.