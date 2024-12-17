Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Nordson Q1 Earnings

Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Free Report) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for Nordson in a research report issued on Friday, December 13th. DA Davidson analyst M. Summerville forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings of $2.07 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $285.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Nordson’s current full-year earnings is $10.35 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Nordson’s FY2025 earnings at $10.90 EPS.

NDSN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $237.00 price objective (down from $294.00) on shares of Nordson in a research report on Friday. Baird R W cut shares of Nordson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $279.00.

Nordson Trading Down 1.1 %

NASDAQ:NDSN opened at $224.04 on Monday. Nordson has a 12-month low of $222.18 and a 12-month high of $279.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $253.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $245.88. The firm has a market cap of $12.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.63, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.90.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 11th. The industrial products company reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.19. Nordson had a return on equity of 20.12% and a net margin of 17.37%. The firm had revenue of $744.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $736.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis.

In related news, EVP Jennifer L. Mcdonough sold 225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.27, for a total transaction of $59,010.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $862,081.49. The trade was a 6.41 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Stephen Lovass sold 317 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.75, for a total transaction of $82,657.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,738,159.50. This trade represents a 4.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,629 shares of company stock valued at $914,400 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nordson during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Nordson by 70.7% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nordson by 130.0% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in Nordson in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in Nordson by 2,387.5% in the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 199 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. 72.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions; Medical and Fluid Solutions; and Advanced Technology Solutions.

