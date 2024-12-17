Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) Shares Sold by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp trimmed its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS – Free Report) by 13.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 49,635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,959 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties were worth $3,542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 356.4% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 534 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 167.1% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC raised its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 31.3% during the 3rd quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.21% of the company’s stock.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Stock Performance

Shares of ELS stock opened at $68.33 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $69.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a current ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $13.05 billion, a PE ratio of 35.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.77. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.82 and a 1 year high of $76.60.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Cuts Dividend

Equity LifeStyle Properties ( NYSE:ELS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.28). Equity LifeStyle Properties had a net margin of 23.97% and a return on equity of 24.10%. The firm had revenue of $387.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $315.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 27th will be given a $0.477 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 27th. This represents a $1.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 98.45%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ELS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Equity LifeStyle Properties from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $70.50 to $82.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Equity LifeStyle Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.50.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Profile

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 29, 2024, we own or have an interest in 451 properties in 35 states and British Columbia consisting of 172,465 sites.

