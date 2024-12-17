Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Position Decreased by XTX Topco Ltd

XTX Topco Ltd cut its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report) by 86.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 33,040 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new position in Eversource Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eversource Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 62.9% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 513 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 162.0% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 566 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Eversource Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. 79.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Eversource Energy alerts:

Eversource Energy Stock Performance

ES stock opened at $58.13 on Tuesday. Eversource Energy has a 1 year low of $52.09 and a 1 year high of $69.01. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

Eversource Energy Announces Dividend

Eversource Energy ( NYSE:ES Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.05. Eversource Energy had a positive return on equity of 10.90% and a negative net margin of 4.73%. The company had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Eversource Energy will post 4.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 18th will be paid a $0.715 dividend. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.92%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 18th. Eversource Energy’s payout ratio is -182.17%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on ES shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Eversource Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Eversource Energy from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Eversource Energy in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho upped their target price on Eversource Energy from $62.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.38.

View Our Latest Report on ES

Eversource Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eversource Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eversource Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.