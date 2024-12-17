ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) Shares Sold by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC reduced its stake in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS – Free Report) by 66.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 136,974 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 273,996 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned 0.09% of ExlService worth $5,226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in ExlService by 59.0% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,147 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,539 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in ExlService by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 520,232 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,314,000 after acquiring an additional 74,419 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new position in ExlService during the 2nd quarter valued at about $201,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in ExlService by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,641,949 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,492,000 after acquiring an additional 110,526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. increased its stake in ExlService by 7.4% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. now owns 29,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $909,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.92% of the company’s stock.

Get ExlService alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on EXLS. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, September 9th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on ExlService from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Citigroup upped their price target on ExlService from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. StockNews.com raised ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of ExlService from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.86.

ExlService Stock Performance

Shares of ExlService stock opened at $46.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.16 and a 52 week high of $47.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $43.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.27.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. ExlService had a net margin of 10.61% and a return on equity of 23.23%. The firm had revenue of $472.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $460.73 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. ExlService’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at ExlService

In other news, insider Vikas Bhalla sold 22,813 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.86, for a total transaction of $954,952.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 102,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,304,254.50. This represents a 18.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Rohit Kapoor sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.45, for a total value of $4,145,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,290,240 shares in the company, valued at $53,480,448. This trade represents a 7.19 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 426,458 shares of company stock valued at $18,720,514 in the last three months. 4.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About ExlService

(Free Report)

ExlService Holdings, Inc operates as a data analytics, and digital operations and solutions company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Insurance, Healthcare, Analytics, and Emerging Business segments. It also provides digital operations and solutions and analytics-driven services, such as claims processing, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business acquisition, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer service using digital technology, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced automation; digital customer acquisition services using a software-as-a-service delivery model through LifePRO and LISS platforms; subrogation services; and Subrosource software platform, an end-to-end subrogation platform.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ExlService Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ExlService and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.