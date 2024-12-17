Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) Stake Raised by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Free Report) by 6,700.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,675 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust were worth $195,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NBC Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 81.7% during the third quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 238 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 885.7% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 345 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the third quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the second quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $115.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $121.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $104.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.38.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Stock Performance

FRT stock opened at $114.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $113.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.63. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $95.97 and a 12 month high of $118.34. The company has a market capitalization of $9.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 2nd. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s payout ratio is 127.91%.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Profile

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

