FedEx (FDX) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, December 19th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $3.88 per share for the quarter. FedEx has set its FY25 guidance at $20.00-21.00 EPS and its FY 2025 guidance at 20.000-21.000 EPS.Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 19th. The shipping service provider reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.82 by ($1.22). FedEx had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 4.62%. The company had revenue of $21.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.87 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.55 earnings per share. FedEx’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect FedEx to post $20 EPS for the current fiscal year and $22 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of FedEx stock opened at $283.34 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.28. FedEx has a 52-week low of $234.45 and a 52-week high of $313.84. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $281.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $281.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.18.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 9th will be issued a $1.38 dividend. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 9th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.05%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. HSBC cut shares of FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Hsbc Global Res downgraded FedEx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on FedEx from $325.00 to $300.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on FedEx from $335.00 to $318.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on FedEx from $333.00 to $332.00 in a report on Friday, September 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $316.68.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

