FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of FibroGen in a report on Wednesday, November 13th.

FibroGen Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of FibroGen stock opened at $0.33 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.59. FibroGen has a fifty-two week low of $0.18 and a fifty-two week high of $2.93. The firm has a market cap of $32.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 0.82.

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.21. The company had revenue of $46.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.52) EPS. Analysts anticipate that FibroGen will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in FibroGen by 3,906.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 287,332 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 280,161 shares during the period. Point72 DIFC Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of FibroGen by 734.2% during the second quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd now owns 52,254 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 45,990 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in FibroGen during the second quarter valued at approximately $424,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in FibroGen by 34.4% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,364,719 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,997,000 after purchasing an additional 860,854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in FibroGen by 38.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 149,342 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 41,442 shares during the period. 72.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FibroGen Company Profile

FibroGen, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat serious unmet medical needs. Its lead product candidates are Pamrevlumab, a human monoclonal antibody targeting connective tissue growth factor that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of locally advanced pancreatic cancer; and Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia-inducible factor prolyl hydroxylase activity, which has completed Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease in China, Europe, Japan, and other countries, as well as in Phase III clinical development for anemia related with myelodysplastic syndromes.

