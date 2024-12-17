Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) Shares Acquired by Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Free Report) by 30.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 11,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,782 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $731,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,181,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $404,332,000 after buying an additional 640,829 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 3.7% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,025,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $498,041,000 after purchasing an additional 289,962 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP grew its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 3.2% in the second quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 5,937,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $293,436,000 after purchasing an additional 184,078 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 2.3% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,428,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $169,421,000 after purchasing an additional 77,118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 1,833,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $113,803,000 after purchasing an additional 6,976 shares in the last quarter. 81.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FNF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Fidelity National Financial from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Fidelity National Financial from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fidelity National Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.80.

Fidelity National Financial Stock Performance

Fidelity National Financial stock opened at $59.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $61.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.97. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.85 and a 52 week high of $64.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.78 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.41 by ($0.11). Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 13.72% and a net margin of 5.57%. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Fidelity National Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 17th. This is a boost from Fidelity National Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. Fidelity National Financial’s payout ratio is currently 72.73%.

Insider Transactions at Fidelity National Financial

In other news, Director Halim Dhanidina sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.85, for a total transaction of $103,445.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately $803,585.10. The trade was a 11.40 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Financial Company Profile

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products.

