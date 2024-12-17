Financial Review: Aris Mining (NYSE:ARMN) & TRX Gold (NYSE:TRX)

Aris Mining (NYSE:ARMN – Get Free Report) and TRX Gold (NYSE:TRX – Get Free Report) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership and dividends.

Volatility & Risk

Aris Mining has a beta of -0.2, meaning that its stock price is 120% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TRX Gold has a beta of 0.32, meaning that its stock price is 68% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Aris Mining and TRX Gold’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aris Mining -0.66% 4.97% 2.70% TRX Gold 1.84% -0.80% -0.55%

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aris Mining 0 0 0 0 0.00 TRX Gold 0 0 2 0 3.00

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Aris Mining and TRX Gold, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

TRX Gold has a consensus target price of $1.63, indicating a potential upside of 388.72%. Given TRX Gold’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe TRX Gold is more favorable than Aris Mining.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Aris Mining and TRX Gold”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aris Mining $447.67 million 1.42 $11.42 million ($0.02) -185.50 TRX Gold $41.16 million 2.25 -$470,000.00 N/A N/A

Aris Mining has higher revenue and earnings than TRX Gold.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

35.8% of Aris Mining shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.1% of TRX Gold shares are held by institutional investors. 2.3% of TRX Gold shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

TRX Gold beats Aris Mining on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Aris Mining

Aris Mining Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold properties in Canada, Colombia, and Guyana. It also explores for silver and copper deposits. The company was formerly known as GCM Mining Corp. and changed its name to Aris Mining Corporation in September 2022. Aris Mining Corporation is based in Vancouver, Canada.

About TRX Gold

TRX Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral property interests in the United Republic of Tanzania. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds interests in the Buckreef gold project that comprises a single Special Mining License covering an area of 16.04 square kilometers and 12 Prospecting Licenses covering 98.19 square kilometers located in north-central Tanzania. The company was formerly known as Tanzanian Gold Corporation and changed its name to TRX Gold Corporation in May 2022. TRX Gold Corporation was incorporated in 1990 and is based in Oakville, Canada.

