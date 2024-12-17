First Community Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCBC) Holdings Decreased by Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lessened its holdings in First Community Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCBC – Free Report) by 2.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 19,155 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 478 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in First Community Bankshares were worth $827,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of First Community Bankshares by 14.0% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,947 shares of the bank’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in First Community Bankshares by 80.5% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,076 shares of the bank’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 2,710 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in First Community Bankshares in the second quarter worth about $297,000. Creative Planning acquired a new position in First Community Bankshares in the third quarter valued at approximately $367,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of First Community Bankshares during the third quarter valued at approximately $372,000. Institutional investors own 34.95% of the company’s stock.

First Community Bankshares Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ FCBC opened at $45.78 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $837.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 0.56. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.64. First Community Bankshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.00 and a 12-month high of $49.02.

First Community Bankshares Announces Dividend

Insider Transactions at First Community Bankshares

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 8th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 8th. First Community Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.44%.

In other First Community Bankshares news, CFO David D. Brown sold 2,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $120,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $608,448. The trade was a 16.58 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jason R. Belcher sold 6,384 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.49, for a total transaction of $296,792.16. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,317 shares in the company, valued at $712,087.33. The trade was a 29.42 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.67% of the company’s stock.

First Community Bankshares Profile

First Community Bankshares, Inc operates as the financial holding company for First Community Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers demand deposit accounts, savings and money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement plans; and commercial, consumer real estate, and consumer and other loans.

