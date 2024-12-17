First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown Has $980,000 Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown grew its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,261 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $980,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. City State Bank raised its position in Amazon.com by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. City State Bank now owns 15,770 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,048,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 6.5% during the second quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. now owns 12,288 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,375,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the second quarter valued at $2,609,000. New England Research & Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 7.4% in the second quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 10,109 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,954,000 after buying an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marion Wealth Management lifted its position in Amazon.com by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Marion Wealth Management now owns 4,911 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $949,000 after buying an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $232.93 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The business has a 50-day moving average of $202.70 and a 200-day moving average of $190.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.45 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.88, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.16. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $144.05 and a fifty-two week high of $233.00.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $158.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.28 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 22.41% and a net margin of 8.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMZN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Redburn Atlantic boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $197.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Benchmark lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $240.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 2,190 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $427,050.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 62,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,171,900. This represents a 3.39 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew S. Garman sold 15,260 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.19, for a total transaction of $3,054,899.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 349,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,918,559.59. This trade represents a 4.19 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 6,034,534 shares of company stock valued at $1,253,883,872. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Featured Articles

