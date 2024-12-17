First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF (NASDAQ:ROBT) Shares Sold by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp lowered its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF (NASDAQ:ROBT – Free Report) by 9.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 82,080 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,753 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF were worth $3,594,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brown Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Values First Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF during the second quarter worth $80,000. Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF by 34.3% during the second quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 2,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF by 23.0% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 414 shares in the last quarter.

ROBT stock opened at $47.71 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $45.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.46. First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF has a 12-month low of $36.91 and a 12-month high of $48.73. The company has a market capitalization of $474.71 million, a PE ratio of 29.47 and a beta of 1.22.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $0.223 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th.

The First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF (ROBT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a modified equal-weighted index of all-cap, global companies involved in artificial intelligence or robotics. ROBT was launched on Feb 21, 2018 and is managed by First Trust.

