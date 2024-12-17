FirstCash Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS) Holdings Cut by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of FirstCash Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS – Free Report) by 57.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,239 shares of the company’s stock after selling 64,725 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 0.11% of FirstCash worth $5,423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FCFS. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in FirstCash by 160.6% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 3,090 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of FirstCash by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in FirstCash by 4.6% in the second quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 2,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its position in FirstCash by 26.2% during the second quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in FirstCash by 1.0% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 17,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,809,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. 80.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FirstCash stock opened at $105.50 on Tuesday. FirstCash Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.62 and a 12-month high of $133.64. The company has a quick ratio of 3.23, a current ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $108.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $111.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.54 and a beta of 0.65.

FirstCash ( NASDAQ:FCFS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $837.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $843.94 million. FirstCash had a net margin of 7.29% and a return on equity of 14.97%. FirstCash’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.56 EPS. Equities analysts expect that FirstCash Holdings, Inc. will post 6.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th were paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 15th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. FirstCash’s payout ratio is presently 28.15%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on FCFS shares. TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of FirstCash from $134.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of FirstCash in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $137.00 target price on the stock.

In other news, CFO R Douglas Orr sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.68, for a total value of $211,360.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 88,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,375,401.20. This trade represents a 2.20 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 14.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FirstCash Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates retail pawn stores in the United States, Mexico, and rest of Latin America. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Pawn, Latin America Pawn, and Retail POS Payment Solutions segments. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.

